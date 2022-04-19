State Police Looking for Stolen Excavator

It isn't the typical stolen car or automobile case authorities are typically working on. The theft of this vehicle takes more than hotwiring the engine and speeding off.

New York State Police say they're trying to track down a stolen excavator.

Troopers shared the above photo on Tuesday, saying they were investigating the theft of a yellow 2017 Caterpillar 307E2. It's a mini hydraulic excavating machine and someone stole it from a site in Oswego County, police said.

The excavator was taken from private property on Route 17 in the Town of Amboy, NY sometime between April 14th and 16th, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen excavator is asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

