Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will be seeking another term in office.

Maciol has announced he will run for re-election in November.

“We have made great strides during my tenure as Sheriff,” Sheriff Maciol said. “However, from rising violent crimes, to the debilitating effects of illegal drugs, along with the many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing unprecedented challenges. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Sheriff – but our job is not done, which is why I’m asking for your vote once again.”

He’s endorsed by both the Democratic and Conservative parties.

Sheriff Maciol has been an outspoken critic of the state's bail reform laws.

Maciol was first elected Sheriff in November 2010.

In addition to his work in Oneida County, Sheriff Maciol has represented Oneida County at the state level and serve on several committees.

He is a recent Past President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association and currently serves on the Association’s Executive Committee; Chairman of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation; Member of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Accreditation Council; Member of the New York State Civil Service Police Exam Review Committee and Member of a Fatality Review Team for the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Sheriff Maciol is a lifelong resident of Oneida County.

He was born, raised and educated in New York Mills and currently resides with his family on their farm in Holland Patent.

