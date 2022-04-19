The film “Utica: The Last Refuge” will be making its return to the Stanley Theater in Utica on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The documentary tells the story of the Azein family, a refuge family of four who came to Utica from Sudan after six years in a camp in Ethopia.

The film opens with the Azein family arriving at Syracuse International Airport, where they are welcomed by Abdelshakour Khamis, an employee of The Center in Utica and fellow refugee from Sudan.

The Center, formerly the Mohawk Valley Center for Refugees, is regarded nationally as a model agency for how refugee resettlement is performed and for how they guide Utica’s refugees into the American workforce and new lives.

The film celebrates hope, resiliency, and the human spirit is a small, vibrant city in the Mohawk Valley.

There will be a question-and-answer panel moderated by John Zogby and filmmaker Loch Phillipps directly following the showing.

"Everything in this film -- the slices of everyday life, the intimacy - details a people and community who found each other and gained salvation. I am proud to say it is my community and I have never before seen it captured so perfectly," said Zogby.

John Zogby (original photo cropped for size) Photo Credit: Jim Rondenelli, WIBX / TSM John Zogby (original photo cropped for size) Photo Credit: Jim Rondenelli, WIBX / TSM loading...

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the Stanley Box Office or by calling: (315) 724.4000.

The event was well-attended when it premiered at the Stanley in November of 2021.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support Ukraine and their refugee communities.

The event will be attended by ABC News’ “Nightline” for national coverage.

"Utica: The Last Refuge" is being presented by the Center, along with Indium Corporation, Chobani, and the Bank of Utica.

