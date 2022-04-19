A downed power line has temporarily closed a portion of a busy road connector in Whitesboro.

National Grid crews were on site on Tuesday afternoon working to remove and replace the downed line.

The effected area is Clinton Street in Whitesboro between Oriskany Boulevard and Main Street. That portion of road becomes Mohawk Street, connecting motorists between Whitesboro and Marcy.

Downed power lines on Clinton Street, Whitesboro (April 19, 2022)



Those looking to use Mohawk Street still can, but will need to access Main Street by one of the many side streets that connect Main Street to Oriskany Boulevard.

Anyone who encounters a downed power line is urged to immediately contact National Grid to report to the location. Do not touch or drive over the downed line.

