State Police Announce Crackdown On Distracted Driving In CNY

Did you know that April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month? Here in New York, the New York State Police are celebrating with a statewide crackdown on distracted driving.

From Thursday April 12th - Monday April 16th Troopers in marked and unmarked vehicles will aggressively ticket drivers using handheld devices. That means your phones, so don't use them!

Current New York State law includes the following penalties for distracted drivers:

· For a first offense, the minimum fine is $50 and the maximum is $200

· A second offense in 18 months increases the maximum fine to $250

· A third offense in 18 months results in a maximum fine of $450

· Probationary and junior drivers face a 120-day suspension of their license for a first offense, and one-year revocation of their permit or license if a second offense is committed within six months."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,450 people were killed in distraction-related crashes in the U.S. in 2016. Please be safe on the roads, and always alert.