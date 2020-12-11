New York State DMV Warning of New Text Scam

The pandemic has brought on many scams that have put people in an unfortunate spot. The latest involves a fake text message circulating claiming to be the Department of Motor Vehicles.

We see these messages and the overall purpose of them is for scammers, in this case known as phishers, to get personal information from people. In the case of this particular scam, these text messages ask you to update your drivers license contact information and link to a fake DMV website.

If you are someone who has received a message like this, delete it immediately and do not respond.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here are some tips from the NYS Office of Information Technology Services to avoid becoming a scamming victim: