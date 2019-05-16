New York Senate Wants to Make Texting While Walking Illegal

Have you ever walked into someone who was too distracted by texting to see you coming? New legislation could make that illegal.

Walking and texting in New York could become illegal if new legislation introduced in the State Senate comes to fruition.

Specifically, Senate Bill 5746 "Prohibits a pedestrian from using a portable electronic device while crossing a roadway. The intent of this legislation is to protect both pedestrians and drivers from serious and even fatal consequences due to distraction while using a mobile device."

Apparently, we need a law to tell us not to cross the road while texting. On the one hand - come ON, New York State. On the other, who hasn't seen an idiot crossing the road, oblivious to oncoming traffic.

The law would result in fines of $50 to $150 for offenders. As if being dumb isn't punishment enough?