Win $100,000 If You Can Give Up Your Smart Phone For A Year

Vitaminwater is betting you can't live without your smart phone for one year - and they're willing to wager $100,000 on it.

Vitaminwater is sponsoring the #nophoneforayear contest. In order to enter "post a photo to Twitter or Instagram telling vitaminwater® why you need a break from your smartphone. what would you do with all that time? go wild, be out there, and wow us. make sure to include hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest."

According to the official rules , the "Grand Prize" winner will be given a 1996-era cellular telephone that may be used for communication during the year, but they can't use (or even touch) a smart phone for 365 days. There will be a lie-detector test at the end of the contract period.

No smartphone or tablet use, including using another smartphone or tablet that does not belong to you

Laptops and desktop computers are OK to use

Voice-activated devices that are NOT smartphones are OK (like google home or amazon echo)

If they make it six months, they get $10,000. If they make it 12 months, they get $100,000.

Enter up to four times anytime between Tuesday, December 11 at 8 a.m. ET and Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

[H/T news10.com]