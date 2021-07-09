State Police Are Searching For Missing Woman In Northern Oneida County

State Police are looking for an elderly Otter Lake woman who was reported missing by her family.

82-year old Mary Godemann was last seen on Thursday afternoon at around 1:00 leaving her home in a 2017 gray colored Subaru Crosstrek.

Police say Godemann frequents the Old Forge and Boonville areas and suffers from Dementia.

She's feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to called State Police at (315) 366-6000.

