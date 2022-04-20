Picente Frustrated With Lack Of Communication Over SUNY Poly

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is expressing frustration over the lack of communication with Governor Kathy Hochul over her plan to move SUNY Poly’s Center of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to the University of Albany.

Hochul made the proposal in her 2022-23 state budget.

Picente says it’s been over three months since he and state lawmakers including Senator Joseph Griffo, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon requested a meeting with the governor to discuss the potential move.

In a new letter to the governor, the officials say stripping the region of CNSE would be a blow to the region that would severely impact the ability to produce the high-the talent needed to serve the growing semiconductor, cyber and autonomous vehicle sectors.

Meanwhile, Oneida County has launched a a petition, SUNY Poly Stays Put, in opposition to the Governor's proposal.

courtesy of Oneida County courtesy of Oneida County loading...

You can show your support by signing and sharing the petition.

So far, over 4,000 people have signed the petition.

