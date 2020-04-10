Starving Dog Found Tied To Pole In CNY Has Gained 17 LBS

Freddy is lucky to be alive. A good samaritan found him tied to a pole starving, with a horrible injury to his muzzle where he was possibly burned, or his mouth was taped shut.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn and husband Rob, Freddy's foster parents, say he's gained 17 lbs since they took him in. He's sore from being neutered, but once he heals, they will start introducing him to other dogs.

Please help Freddy receive the medical treatment he needs by making a financial donation. If you have any information about who did this to him, please contact:

Utica Animal Control at (315)223-3557

Stevens-Swan Humane Society (315)738-4357

In this photo gallery, you can see how far Freddy has come thanks to Hillary and Rob. You guys rock!

For those new to this heartbreaking story:

"A person brought this sweet dog to our shelter after finding him tied to a pole at the park on Stark Street in Utica. He is extremely emaciated and has some type of injury or burn to his muzzle.

He was examined and treated by a veterinarian and is currently offsite receiving care. We named him Freddy and are happy to say he is in good spirits and hopeful he will make a full recovery." [Stevens-Swan Humane Society]

