‘Star Wars’ Fans Got Married at a ‘Rise of Skywalker‘ Screening

Every saga has an ending. And every marriage has a beginning. And, in some cases, both can occur at a Star Wars screening.

For two lucky couples, that’s precisely what happened down in Texas at the Alamo Drafthouse. Star Wars fanatics Andy and Wendee Forbes and Matt and Mallory Anderegg decided to tie the knot at their local theater’s opening night celebration of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. How do you say “Mazel tov!” in Wookie? I guess “May the Force be with them,” works well in this situation, too.

In what sounds like the most romantic scenario imaginable, the couples walked down the aisle to the “Imperial March” by John Williams, and joined their Life Forces in holy matrimony surrounded by guests of honor like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Uhhhhhh, does that mean this was a First Order wedding?) Here are some more photos of both Star Wars couplings:

I love how respectful Darth Vader looks in all the pictures. In one he’s even clapping! I guess that old softie really did do it all for the love of Padme. Awwwwww...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. And as is quite obvious by now, it is a film for lovers.