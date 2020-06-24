Spend A Lazy Day Floating Down the River With a Cooler of Beer in the Adirondacks

How does a day in the sun, floating down a lazy river, with a cooler of beer floating behind sound? If it sounds like the perfect way to spend a summer day, it's time to head to the Adirondack mountains.

Grab a tube, pack a cooler of drinks and relax for the day as you float down the river at Adirondack Adventure Center near Lake George, New York. The three-hour Lazy Lynx Float is fun for the whole family while still social distancing.

You can even rent your own floating cooler to keep your beverages cold.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Adventure Center

Photo Credit - Adirondack Adventure Center

If you’re looking for something a little more fast paced, you can go white water rafting, zip lining or tree climbing.

Spend the day whitewater rafting down the Sacandaga River. Or take on the Treetop Adventure, a state-of-the-art aerial adventure course where you can jump, climb and zipline your way through the beautiful forest canopy. There's even a 63 foot plunge from the QuickJump XL free fall, if you're brave enough.

Combo packages are available if you want to do it all. Book your Adirondack adventure and learn more at adktubing.com.