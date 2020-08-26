Truck Driver Crashes Into NYS Trooper And Takes Off

This New York State Trooper is lucky to be alive after being struck by a tractor-trailer that fled the scene.

The hunt is on for a tractor-trailer driver that crashed into a NYS Trooper on August 21, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m. The Trooper was observing traffic on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the town of Kent when hit by the truck driver. The Trooper was transported to Putnam Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

New York's Move Over Law states as soon as you see lights, vests or reflectors, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER if safe to do so.

In November 2016, New York's “Move Over Law” (VTL 1144-A (a)) went into effect requiring all drivers to move over for emergency and hazard response vehicles on both sides of the roadway, not just the shoulder on the right. Violating the law or “failure to move over,” is considered a moving infraction, landing offenders with two points on their licenses and fines of up to $150 and may include several more tickets like:

speeding

reckless driving

improper passing and/or unsafe lane change

failure to yield the right of way

Anyone with information pertaining to this hit-and-run investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police in East Fishkill by calling at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9777496.