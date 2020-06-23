Some Details Released In Serious Remsen Motorcycle Crash

WIBX is learning new details on a motorcycle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Remsen.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office road patrol deputies arrived on the scene of the accident just before 2 p.m. The reported motorcycle accident occurred near the intersection of State Route 12 and Dustin Road.

Authorities say an investigation revealed 55-year-old Frederick Mills of Hinckley was operating his black Harley Davidson south on State Route 12 when he veered off the roadway and struck the middle guard rail. The crash resulted in Mills being ejected from the motorcycle.

EMS workers worked on Mills at the scene of the accident, but authorities say his injuries were such that other measures would have to be taken. Mills was then airlifted by Mercy Flight Helicopter to a Syracuse area hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is the second accident in the past few days involving motorcycles and the one in Camden resulted in the death of two people. We will continue to provide updates on the condition of Mills and further details of the case as they emerge. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Remsen Fire, Forestport Fire, Boonville Ambulance and Mercy Flight.