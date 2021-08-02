New York State Police are still investigating the details surrounding a fatal motorcycle and SUV accident in the Town of Trenton. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash just before 2:30 PM Saturday.

Troopers say a vehicle being driven by 60-year-old Wendi Cummings of Land O'Lakes, Florida was traveling north on Prospect Depot Road and entered the intersection onto State Route 365. Police say by doing so, Cummings failed to yield the right of way to a Harley Davidson being ridden by 70-year-old Everett Wilson of Wells, New York.

Police say Wilson was ejected from his motorcycle as a result of the accident and struck an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the SUV, 63-year-old Phylis Zaborek of Tampa, Florida was transported to St. Elizabeth for minor injuries. Eventually, police say she was treated for the injuries and released.

Cummings was tested at the scene by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert and showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment and police say she was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way. State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This incident was not the only fatal accident being investigated by New York State Police over the weekend. A New Hampshire man was killed early Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a tree on State Route 46 in Verona. State Police say 25-year-old Cody Warner of Newport, New Hampshire was the only occupant and Troopers say after he struck the tree, his truck burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Warner was the only occupant of the vehicle and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

