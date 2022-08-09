This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday

I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever."

And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not only changed my life, but has made an an indescribable impact on pop culture.

We found out a few months ago that Leslie David Morgan from the show, who plays Stanley, will be coming to MVCC on November 4 at 7 PM. He was originally supposed to be in Syracuse this Friday. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, another star from the show will actually be in Syracuse this upcoming Friday.

Kate Flannery, who is known for playing Meredith on "The Office," will be at the NBT Stadium on Friday as part of “The Place You Used to go to Work” Night.

If you're looking to meet her yourself, you can purchase the "Amazin’ Experience Package" to guarantee a chance to get a photo or autograph with Kate Flannery.

Here's what's included in the package:

Amazin’ VIP Experience Package ($75.00) – limited availability left – VIP’s will be invited to join Kate Flannery in the Metropolitan Club from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a special meet & greet & guaranteed photo. Happy hour specials & a buffet meal will be available in the Metropolitan Club for VIPs only. The package includes a ticket to the Metropolitan Club for the game that day, and fans with this package will be able to enjoy the Syracuse Mets game from the Metropolitan Club for the entire game.

Amazin’ Photo Experience Package ($33.00/$31.00) – The Photo Experience Package guarantees fans a chance to take their photo with Kate Flannery. Photos will take place on the lower concourse underneath the Metropolitan Club and will begin after all Front of the Line Photo package holders have taken their pictures. The package includes a ticket to the game that day, $33 for a 100-level ticket package, $31 for a 200-level ticket package.

The Syracuse Mets will be playing the Buffalo Bison at 6:35PM that night, gates open at 5:30. In addition to an appearance by Kate Flannery, there will be post-game fireworks presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

