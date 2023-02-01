Police Issue Warrant for New York Mets Player Over Alleged Assault in CNY

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

An ex-girlfriend of New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is alleging an assault took place during a period when Lee played for the Syracuse AAA affiliate.

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets - Game Two Getty Images loading...

Keriwyn Hill of Brooklyn, New York, says that she and Khalil Lee met while they were both living in New York City. Lee had recently received a call-up to the Big Leagues in May of 2021 while Hill was a fashion student at Columbia College. They started corresponding over social media and began a romantic relationship through the summer.

As oftentimes happens with baseball prospects, Lee was sent back down to Syracuse AAA ball for more fine-tuning. Hill reportedly made several trips up from the Big Apple to meet with Lee in Syracuse during this time.

New York Mets Photo Day Getty Images loading...

Hill claims she oversaw a text message from another woman and an argument ensued. The lawsuit claims Hill was kicked, had her hair pulled, and was choked by Lee.

Hill went to the Syracuse police the next day to report the incident. An arrest warrant was issued on August 10th, 2022 for "criminal obstruction of breathing."

Khalil Lee is currently part of the New York Mets 40-man roster. Major League Baseball has been notified of the charge.

MLB has a strict domestic violence policy. Their response on the matter is expected within the coming weeks.

