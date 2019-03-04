Smashing Pumpkins Announce Summer Tour With Noel Gallagher + AFI

August just got a whole lot better as the Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and AFI .

The Pumpkins, who released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. last year, will hit the road on Aug. 9, finishing up the run at the end of the month of Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 (except for the Aug. 30 stop, which has no on-sale date as of yet) at 10AM local time here . Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets, which will be available beginning March 5 at 10AM local time, ending on March 7 at 10PM local time.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is the solo project from Oasis guitarist/singer Noel Gallagher. His third album under the moniker, Who Built the Moon? , was released in 2017.

Meanwhile, AFI's latest release came in late 2018 with the arrival of the EP The Missing Man , which featured the singles " Get Dark " and " Trash Bat ."

See the full list of dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2019 Tour Dates With Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds + AFI

Aug. 08 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 09 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 10 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

Aug. 21 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ariz. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 31 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre