Smashing Pumpkins Announce Summer Tour With Noel Gallagher + AFI
August just got a whole lot better as the Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and AFI.
The Pumpkins, who released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. last year, will hit the road on Aug. 9, finishing up the run at the end of the month of Aug. 31.
Tickets go on sale on March 8 (except for the Aug. 30 stop, which has no on-sale date as of yet) at 10AM local time here. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets, which will be available beginning March 5 at 10AM local time, ending on March 7 at 10PM local time.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is the solo project from Oasis guitarist/singer Noel Gallagher. His third album under the moniker, Who Built the Moon?, was released in 2017.
Meanwhile, AFI's latest release came in late 2018 with the arrival of the EP The Missing Man, which featured the singles "Get Dark" and "Trash Bat."
See the full list of dates below.
Smashing Pumpkins 2019 Tour Dates With Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds + AFI
Aug. 08 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 09 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 10 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
Aug. 21 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ariz. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 25 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium
Aug. 31 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
