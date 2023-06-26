Skid Row Set to Thrill as Grand Finale of 2023 NY State Fair Concert Series

Closing out the New York State Fair's 2023 season won't just be another band off the block; Skid Row will crank up the volume and slam the door on their way out.

The Great New York State Fair has announced that the "Youth Gone Wild" group will put an exclamation mark on this year's concert series at Suburban Park, taking the stage on Monday, September 4th at 6:00pm. As always with State Fair concerts, admission is included with the price of a fair ticket.

Scorpions "Sin City Nights" Residency Opening Night - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images

Formed in 1986 in Toms River, New Jersey, Skid Row is known for their energetic live performances and hard-hitting sound. Their self-titled debut, released in 1989, was a major commercial success, fueled by the chart-topping power ballad "I Remember You" and the rebellious anthem "Youth Gone Wild." An amalgamate of heavy metal and glam rock, Skid Row has undergone a series of lineup changes over the years, but continue to pack venues and rock audiences worldwide, showcasing their enduring talent.

With their gritty sound and memorable hooks, Skid Row will take last day fairgoers on a wild ride that will be sure to leave them saying "I Remember You" for weeks to come. We'll see you at the Great New York State Fair in 2023!

