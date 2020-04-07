Six Players With New York Ties Make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Chandler Jones (pictured with Arizona) was a first round NFL pick in 2012 and went on to record 96 career sacks in just eight seasons with the Patriots and Cardinals.

For perspective, the NFL's all-time leader in sacks, Buffalo Bills' great Bruce Smith recorded 200, but played 19 seasons in the League. Jones more than made his mark. And the NFL this week recognized the former Syracuse Orange star as one of the 55 best pro players of the 2010s, placing him on its most recent All-Decade Team. Five others with New York state ties also were honored.

The New York Jets landed one representative, defensive back Darrelle Revis, on the team. Four one-time Buffalo Bills (LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch and Jason Peters) made the grade. The New York Giants were shut out.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the two quarterbacks on the all-2010s team. The two coaches were Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. See the whole team here at NFL.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app