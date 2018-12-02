Syracuse to Face West Virginia in Camping World Bowl

The 20th ranked Syracuse Orange will meet No.16 West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on December 28th.

The official announcement came from the NCAA during its official selection event on Sunday afternoon.

In his third season as coach, Dino Babers led the Orange to a 9-3 record and takes the program to its first bowl since 2013. That season, under Scott Shafer, 'Cuse defeated Minnesota in the Texas Bowl. The previous season (2012), the final year for coach Doug Marrone, the Orange trounced West Virginia 38-14 in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Camping World Bowl is set for Friday, December 28th with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.