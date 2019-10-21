ShopRite Burgers and Ground Beef Recalled

According to Fox News, there was a public health alert released last week regarding some ShopRite products.

The report stated that ShopRite brand frozen hamburger meat could be potentially contaminated with the E. coli virus. The products in question are the ShopRite 100% Pure Quarter Pound Ground Beef Hamburgers with a sell-by date of June, 7th, 2020 and ShopRite 100% Pure Ground Beef Hamburgers with the same sell-by date.

Back in May the products were shipped from Ryding-Regency Meat Packers facility in Ontario, Canada and sent to stores in 10 different states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Other products that may be affected are as follows:

2-pound boxes of raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Landis Brand 100% All Beef Patties, 8 Quarter Pound Patties" with a sell-by date of June 7, 2020.

10-pound boxes of frozen ground beef gyros labeled “Devanco Foods Chicago Favorite" gyro slices with a case code of 159 19.

10-pound boxes of raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “Kronos Halal Gyros Strips," with a case code 19 159.

8-patty boxes of “Ziyad Premium Quality Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

8-kabob boxes of “Ziyad Premium Quality Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

If you have any of these products you are asked to bring them to your nearest ShopRite location for a refund.

Fortunately, no sicknesses have been reported at this time.