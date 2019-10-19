Check Out NHL Star’s Home That Just Sold in Upstate New York

Patrick Kane's five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home on Old Lake Shore Road in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg was initially for sale for $3.2 million and sold recently for $2.5 million.

Take a virtual tour on Zillow. The house is loaded. It's a beachfront property with gorgeous views of the Buffalo skyline. Set on 2.8 acres, its interior contains 5,578 square feet, with a movie theater and more. Outside, it features an outdoor patio, basketball court, in-ground pool, boat launch and boat house. The Chicago Blackhawks NHL star forward, who was born in Buffalo, bought the house for $2.6 million in 2012.

So, it looks like he lost a hundred grand on the deal. But don't feel too bad; Kane's annual salary in Chicago is $6.8 million.