Born to Walk: Bruce Springsteen on Turning 70

Bruce Springsteen still loves his 1975 breakthrough album Born to Run – but admitted that, at the age of 70, he can no longer run himself.

Despite that, the Boss said he was reveling in a highly creative period that had taken up the past five years of his life and was still in full swing.

“I don’t run. I can’t run anymore!” Springsteen told BBC 6 Music during a new interview. “I’ll walk very fast, however, and I just generally take care of myself with the diet and exercise a little bit. ... At 70, you appreciate the vitality of your creative like. I think I’ve had five years where I’ve done some of the best work I’ve ever done.”

He cited his Broadway show, his latest album Western Stars and Stars' associated movie as highlights of his recent career. “People do lose their mojo, they lose interest," he said. "You never know when you’re gonna write well again. … I stay very curious about the world and I’m curious about my own talent and where I can take that, and so that keeps you alive and vital.”

Springsteen described himself as “fortunate” as he noted he was turning his full attention to a new E Street Band album, which will be supporting with tour dates. Asked if he could rescue only one of his albums from a burning home, he noted that it would be "between two, but I might take [1982's] Nebraska. It cost me $1,000 to make with a recording deck about the size of that album cover, but it was really a special moment, you know. If I had to take a rock album, I’d probably grab Born to Run.”