Snow isn't the only thing predicted for central and upstate New York. This winter we'll see lower heating bills too.

It'll cost less to heat your home if you use natural gas. National Grid forecasts lower gas bills compared to last year, but electricity bills may be slightly higher.

Gas bills from Nov.1, 2019 through March 31, 2020 are expected to be about $466, or $102 (18 percent) less than last winter. Electricity rates will increase, but only $3.50 a month.

The National Grid forecast is assuming we have a typical winter in central and upstate New York. From all the predictions from Accuweather, the National Weather Service and Farmer's Almanac, it looks like winter will brings lots of snow, more than usual, but warmer than normal temperatures.

“Every fall we provide our customers with a winter bill outlook to help them plan and to encourage them to take advantage of bill management and energy efficiency programs,” said John Bruckner, National Grid’s New York president. “This is the ideal time for consumers to take simple steps to control energy costs.”

Try these energy efficient tips to save even more money on your bill this winter.

Replace five incandescent lights with ENERGY STAR light bulbs and save $9 a month

Turn off lights, appliances, TVs, stereos, and computers when not in use, and save approximately $9 a month

Unplug your electric space heater or hot tub and save $41 a month

Recycle your second, older refrigerator and save $23 a month and earn a rebate from National Grid

Washing your clothes in cold water can save you $9 per month

Repair leaky faucets and save $6 per month

Unplug electronics with remote control or “instant on” features and save $4 a month. An advanced power strip will do the work for you

Install a programmable thermostat that lowers the setting at night and when no one is home and save $15 a month

Caulk or weather-strip around windows and doors to keep warm air in and save $13 a month

Use a low-flow showerhead to save 8,212 gallons of water and up to $246 a year

Get more energy saving tips at Nationgridus.com.