Scallops Recalled Due To Packaging At North Utica Price Chopper

If you recently purchased Scallop products from the North Utica Price Chopper, you may not want to eat them just yet.

Price Chopper has issued a voluntary recall on several scallop products due to a wrong internal temperature printed on packaging.

The impacted scallop products include Lund’s Fisheries 10-ounce Market 32 Wine & Herb Scallops, Butter & Garlic Scallops and Bacon Cream Scallops.

AdvantEDGE loyalty card members who purchased any of the scallops have been notified via the Price Chopper SoundBite notification program.

If you have the affected products, you may return them to your local store for a full refund.