Walmart Pork and Sausage Patties Recalled Over Salmonella Worries

A shipping mistake is being blamed for the recall of more than 6-thousand pounds of the Wal Mart brand, "Great Valley" pork and turkey sausage patties. The USDA says the product may contain Salmonella. Here are the products under the recall.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were mistakenly shipped from a third-party cold storage facility to retail stores nationwide. The products are:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. The patties should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased. More information is available at USDA.com