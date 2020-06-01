Shooting Victim Uncooperative As Rome Police Investigate Incident

The Rome Police Department is still investigating a ‘shots fired’ incident that happened early Sunday morning at 423 West Park Street.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find a 28-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and head.

Officers say the man was not cooperative with police and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police say the weapon used in the shooting was a .223 semi-automatic rifle, which has not yet been recovered. The motivation behind the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the case you’re asked to call Rome Police at 315-339-7712.