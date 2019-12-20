Sheriff’s Office To Hold Community Coffee Event On Saturday

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding a "Community Coffee" event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Boulevard Diner on Roosevelt Drive in Whitesboro.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the events are a chance for members of the Sheriff's Office to talk with the community members they serve over a cup of coffee.

Maciol says most importantly, the coffee events help build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people in the community.

Santa Clause will be there tomorrow to visit with and take photos with the kids.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

 

WIBX 950 Source: Sheriff’s Office To Hold Community Coffee Event On Saturday
Filed Under: community coffee event, oneida county sheriff's office, rob maciol
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top