Sheriff’s Office To Hold Community Coffee Event On Saturday

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding a "Community Coffee" event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Boulevard Diner on Roosevelt Drive in Whitesboro.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the events are a chance for members of the Sheriff's Office to talk with the community members they serve over a cup of coffee.

Maciol says most importantly, the coffee events help build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people in the community.

Santa Clause will be there tomorrow to visit with and take photos with the kids.