Sheriff’s Office Can’t Substantiate Shooting In Sherrill

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says allegations that a suspect caught trespassing on property in the City of Sherrill last Saturday fired a shot at a Sherrill Police officer cannot be substantiated.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says over the past five days, numerous interviews were conducted with several witnesses and extensive searches of the area were conducted.

Maciol says the investigation that night and subsequent follow-ups found no evidence to substantiate the officer's allegations.

Sherrill Police Chief Robert Drake says the officer involved in the incident has resigned his position with the Sherrill Police Department.

Chief Drake is working with New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services regarding the status of the officer’s police certification with DCJS.

The investigation has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office for further review.