Sesame Street Holding Town Hall to Address Racism with Kids

While the protests are taking place are continuing across the globe, we can't help but think about the children who don't understand the importance of the movement. I know the children in our lives have been asking a lot of questions. We've spoken to listeners who are parents, who can't find the words to speak to their children about racism in our country and how to explain what is going on in a way that they can understand.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sesame Street hosted a town hall to address what was going on in ways that children would be able to understand. Coming up this Saturday, June 6th, their next town hall will be about racism.

"Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air at 10 a.m. ET and will explain exactly what racism is, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding.

Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita will join CNN anchors and correspondents to moderate the town hall, and other experts answering questions submitted by families. If you have any particular questions, you can submit yours here at the bottom of the page.

Interested in watching the town hall with your kiddos? It will air on CNN Saturday morning. It will also stream live on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps, and may be available for you on demand by your cable provider.

I don't know about you, but even I have questions about what is going on in the world right now - and it's 100% okay to ask those questions. Think about the kids feel. I'm sure they have even more questions than we do. This is the perfect opportunity for some of those questions to be answered for them.

