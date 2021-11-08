An Open Letter To Big Bird: It’s Okay Buddy, I Won’t Judge You For Being Vaccinated

I've seen it all over social media that some parents are up in arms about Big Bird publicly announcing he got vaccinated against coronavirus. Not only did he tweet about it on Saturday, but he was featured as part of a Sesame Street Town Hall discussing vaccines on Sunday morning families with the show’s characters, CNN journalist Erica Hill, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

It has caused an uproar in comments from some parents on social media. In fact, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was one of those people, calling the announcement “government propaganda…for your 5-year-old.”

While I hear the concern, I see it a different way. And, others are allowed to disagree.

So, to Big Bird:

It's okay buddy, I won't judge you for being vaccinated.

In fact, the one thing that I think can be guaranteed across the board is: the likelihood your current critics know someone who has more of an impact on their direct life, who is vaccinated, is pretty high.

Granted, you are a public figure with a large influence on children. But, what's the difference between you and any other celebrity/character that a child could be influenced by? You definitely are not the only one who has shared your vaccination status.

Big Bird - people should not be trying to cancel you. The video featured you and Granny Bird. She was there with you and made your appointment. You asked questions to people you trust, including Rosita, who got her shot before you. Your segment didn't force, nor force children to get vaccinated. You brought up your fears about needles. You said nothing that would "influence" kids to want the vaccine against their parent's wishes. If anything, those on the special with you did.

Whether a parent agrees with being vaccinated or not - the overall point that I have is that those parents are the ones who have control over what their children watch on television. And, because we're in the year 2021, you can see ahead of time what the episodes of whatever you choose to turn on will be about.

If there's something parents don't want their children to see, then that is on them. Not on you, Big Bird, and I'm sorry your dealing with what you're dealing with.

Being vaccinated is a personal choice, politics aside. Those who have been vaccinated, those who haven't - it's their own choice. You, Big Bird, made yours. And as long as it was the right decision for you, I stand with you.

Sincerely, someone who grew up being influenced by you, and turned out just fine.

