‘Serious’ Crash in Conklin Sends Several to Hospital

Police are still investigating a serious crash that took place in Conklin, New York on Friday, January 21, 2022.

New York State Police from the Binghamton barracks say they responded to the call in the morning at approximately 9:19am after receiving a report of a crash near Ketchum Road.

Police say a two-car crash occurred on Murphy Road near the intersection of Ketchum Road. The two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Murphy Road and Ketchum Road in Conklin, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 Murphy Road and Ketchum Road in Conklin, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 loading...

The New York State Police says, "All of the occupants in the Dodge Charger sustained serious injuries. The driver was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center. Two passengers were flown by LifeNet for treatment at Upstate University Hospital. Two other passengers were transported to Wilson Medical Center."

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was, according to troopers, evaluated at the scene by paramedics and was bot brought to a hospital.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The State Police says that the crash remains under investigation. There is no information available of factors involved that may have played a part in the crash. The condition of those hospitalized is not known at this time.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Department, Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, Conklin Fire Department, and the Broome County EMS Coordinator assisted New York State Police at the scene.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.