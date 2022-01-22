‘Serious’ Crash in Conklin Sends Several to Hospital
Police are still investigating a serious crash that took place in Conklin, New York on Friday, January 21, 2022.
New York State Police from the Binghamton barracks say they responded to the call in the morning at approximately 9:19am after receiving a report of a crash near Ketchum Road.
Police say a two-car crash occurred on Murphy Road near the intersection of Ketchum Road. The two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Chevy Silverado.
The New York State Police says, "All of the occupants in the Dodge Charger sustained serious injuries. The driver was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center. Two passengers were flown by LifeNet for treatment at Upstate University Hospital. Two other passengers were transported to Wilson Medical Center."
The driver of the Chevy Silverado was, according to troopers, evaluated at the scene by paramedics and was bot brought to a hospital.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The State Police says that the crash remains under investigation. There is no information available of factors involved that may have played a part in the crash. The condition of those hospitalized is not known at this time.
The Broome County Sheriff’s Department, Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, Conklin Fire Department, and the Broome County EMS Coordinator assisted New York State Police at the scene.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]