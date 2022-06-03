A business headquartered in Dewitt has found itself ranked among the most trusted companies in America by Newsweek magazine.

For over 150 years, Community Bank has been handing the financial needs of its clients and customers have ranked the financial institution especially high – high enough that the bank came in sixth place among the most trusted companies in the banking industry category of the Newsweek survey.

Approximately 50,000 people in the United States were surveyed about which companies the believe rank the highest in the nation in customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Then the top 400 most trusted companies across 22 different industries were chosen on how trustworthy they are. The survey was conducted b Newsweek and Statista Inc.

In a statement, Community Bank CEO and President Mark Tryniski said. “Trust is our business and earned over time by doing what is right..."

In addition to placing in sixth place nationally as a trustworthy banking institution, Community Bank was also recognized on the Forbes World’s Best Banks 2022 list which recognizes the top 500 companies around the globe.

According to its website, Community Bank’s roots go all the way back to 1866 when its “predecessor, St. Lawrence County National Bank, was chartered.” Today, Community Bank is headquartered in Dewitt which is an eastern suburb of Syracuse and home to Le Moyne College.

