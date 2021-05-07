Get a $50 Discount on Your Internet and $100 off a Computer to Stay Connected
The internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. 2020 taught us that. Whether its working from home or virtual learning, virtually everyone needs to be online. You could be eligible for a $50 monthly discount and a $100 off a computer to help you stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households. If you qualify, you could receive up to a $50 monthly discount on your internet and equipment and a $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer
Applications will be accepted starting May 12, 2021. The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19.
Discount Qualifications
Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.
To apply and see all the qualifications, go to Getemergencybroadband.org.