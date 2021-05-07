The internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. 2020 taught us that. Whether its working from home or virtual learning, virtually everyone needs to be online. You could be eligible for a $50 monthly discount and a $100 off a computer to help you stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households. If you qualify, you could receive up to a $50 monthly discount on your internet and equipment and a $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer

Applications will be accepted starting May 12, 2021. The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19.

Discount Qualifications

Qualifies for Lifeline benefits through participation in SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit

Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 with a total household income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

Received a federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Received approval for benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program, and that provider received FCC approval for its eligibility verification process.

Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.

To apply and see all the qualifications, go to Getemergencybroadband.org.