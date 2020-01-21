Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The metal legend revealed his health issues today (Jan. 21) in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. He said that he found out that he had the degenerative condition during his recovery from the fall that forced him to cancel his 2019 tour plans.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon Osbourne, sitting next to her husband, said, "which is a form of Parkinson's. There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

UCR will continue to have more on this story as it develops.