Chevy Chase To Hold Caddyshack Q & A In Lower Hudson Valley

Chevy Chase will screen his classic film "Caddyshack" and then answer questions in the Hudson Valley.

The screening will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Bedford Playhouse as part of its month-long cult film series. Mini-golf and specialty cocktails start the event around 6 p.m., which will be followed by a screening of the 1980s hit comedy.

Following the screening, Paul Shaffer, David Letterman's longtime musical director, will moderate the Q&A with the film's star, Chevy Chase.

After the Q&A an after-party will feature complimentary beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres for ticket holders. Chase donated his appearance for the event, officials say.

Tickets are going fast, but some are still available. Tickets start at $175. Because of the demand, the Bedford Playhouse will screen the film and Q&A in a second theater.

Chase is a long-time resident of Bedford and was once involved in a road rage incident on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.