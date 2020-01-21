NY Bill to Wants To Ban Cigarette Filters

A new bill was proposed in New York that would ban cigarette filters and there's no if and or 'butts' about it.

It seems like it's getting harder and harder to be smoker these days. Some people want it that way. I don't smoke so I don't have a dog in this fight but it seems like a new proposed bill wants to go through steps to make an unhealthy habit even unhealthier but you can't argue the effects that cigarette filters have on the environment are a major concern.

How often do you see cigarette butts lying on the ground?

Liz Krueger, a democratic senator sponsored a new bill that would ban the sale of cigarettes with single-use filters. The ban would not stop smokers from using their personal reusable filters on cigarettes or e-cigs.

People are addicted to smoking and that's no secret. According to America's Health Rankings, about 16% of the United States population smokes. That's a lot of single use filters being disposed of on a daily basis.

Though it may help the environment, would this make cigarette smoking even more hazardous?

Would it make cigarettes cheaper? Would more people roll their own?