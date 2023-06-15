See the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Galloping Into Central NY

Baldwinsville, New York will give a "neigh"borly welcome to the legendary Budweiser Clydesdales this month, in conjunction with the regional Anheuser-Busch brewery's 40th anniversary.

According to a Facebook post from the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce, the "Ride through B'ville" will start at 2pm on June 23rd. The horses will start at St. Mary's Church at 47 Syracuse Street, and continue hoofing it to First Presbyterian Church across the Seneca River bridge. The majestic equines may stop to dispense beer along the way, so thirsty parties may want to arrive early to secure a spot along the route.

The Baldwinsville Anheuser-Busch brewery opened on June 23, 1983 in the Radisson business park off Route 31, and the Clydesdales were on hand for that as well. The brewery is currently one of 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev breweries operating in the United States.

The facility itself goes back further to 1976, when it produced Schlitz. It was later purchased by Anheuser-Busch and reopened in 1983, creating roughly 600 jobs in the community.

Baldwinsville Anheuser-Busch is easily the largest brewery in New York state, producing around 6 million barrels of suds annually. Comparatively, the F.X. Matt brewery here in Utica produces around 320,000 barrels.

Budweiser makes a variety of adult beverages, but the classic Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch, and Michelob Ultra account for about 60% of the brewery's output.

Bud Light, the best-selling beer in America for years, recently lost that title after consumer backlash stemming from their partnership with a transgender influencer.

Stay up-to-date on the Clydesdales "Ride through B'ville" by following their Facebook page.

