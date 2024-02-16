Utica Residents Share Memories of Best Concert They’ve Seen at the Aud

What's the BEST concert you've ever seen at the Utica Aud?

That was the topic of discussion recently over on the We Grew Up in Utica NY! Facebook group. The original post, inviting members to reminisce about their favorite shows, gained a ton of traction, with 171 reactions and 330 comments, as of this writing.

We're going to do a deep dive on some of the responses and add further detail thanks to the website Concert Archives:

BLACK SABBATH & VAN HALEN • SEPTEMBER 7, 1978

Black Sabbath via Facebook Black Sabbath via Facebook loading...

Multiple people remembered Black Sabbath and Van Halen playing the Aud. One user pointed out that Van Halen was great, but Ozzy may have been on the sauce that night:

Van Halen opening for Black Sabbath. They played perfect and I got to see eddy do eruption from about 40 feet away. They were amazing, but can’t say the same for sabbath. They were terrible.

Ozzy was bombed up haha, he was terrible.

For Black Sabbath, it marked the final full tour with Ozzy Osbourne until the group reunited in 1997 for a series of Ozzfest dates.

THE GRATEFUL DEAD • MARCH 13, 1981

Martha Howland and Steven Russo both mentioned the fantastic Grateful Dead show from 1981. Here was the setlist:

Shakedown Street

Minglewood Blues

They Love Each Other

El Paso

Jack-a-Roe

Cassidy

High Time

Little Red Rooster

Althea

The Music Never Stopped

Cold Rain and Snow

Samson and Delilah

It Must Have Been the Roses

Estimated Prophet

Eyes of the World

Drums

Space

Lost Sailor

Saint of Circumstance

Wharf Rat

Sugar Magnolia

Don't Ease Me In

Unbelievably, there's a YouTube recording of this entire concert. Check it out:

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN • NOVEMBER 14, 1978

The Boss rocked the Aud on November 14, 1978, and Uticans Jeanette St. Mary and Vinnie Salerno remember it fondly:

Best show ever!

Setlist from Bruce Springsteen at the Aud:

Rave On!

Badlands

Streets of Fire

Spirit in the Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Factory

The Promised Land

Prove It All Night

Racing in the Street

Thunder Road

Jungleland

High School Confidential

Fire

Candy's Room

Because the Night

Point Blank

Mona / She's the One / Gloria

Backstreets

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Born to Run

Louie Louie

Detroit Medley

Quarter to Three

JAMES BROWN • 1968-69(ish)

James Brown via Facebook James Brown via Facebook loading...

Users Ronnie Walker, Ken Robinson, Fred Collins, Dennis Engram, Rose Capraro Foley and others mentioned "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown as a memorable performance. Unfortunately, we were not able to find any information on the setlists of these shows.

TOO MANY TO MENTION

Utica residents highlighted several other favorite acts, including Cheap Trick, Santana, ELO, Billy Ray Cyrus and Alice Cooper. To do a complete roundup of these shows could fill an entire book.

Check out the original Facebook thread here, and see if your favorite made the list!

