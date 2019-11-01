See Incredible Photos as Sinkhole Swallows Car in Waterville

Heavy rain and winds have been causing all sorts of issues, including a sinkhole in Waterville.

The sinkhole happened in the parking lot near the Schoolhouse Apartments in Waterville, swallowing what looks like a four-door sedan.

Sinkholes occur when the earth below is eroded, in this case, likely by fooding below the roadway. If a roadway is covered in water, never drive over it - something like this could be lurking.

Flooding has been wreaking havoc all over Oneida and Herkimer counties, and high winds have lead to power outages across the region.

