Amazing Photos of Flood Rescues, Missing Roads, Washed Out Bridges in CNY

Heavy rain flooded road and kept emergency personnel busy rescuing stranded motorists all over central New York.

Flooding from creeks and rivers not only closed roads, but washed them away. Parking lots became lakes. Homes lost roofs and ceilings.

Take a look at the flood damage around central New York. Share pictures YOU TOOK by emailing Polly@BigFrog104.com. Let us know where it is and who get photo credit.

Flooding in CNY

Dolgeville Flooding

Hundreds are left without power and high winds could cause even more power outages throughout central New York.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.