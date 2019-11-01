Heavy rain has left Oneida and Herkimer County under a state of emergency and forced Whitesboro residents from their home.

Major flooding closed roads all over central New York. Whitesboro residents were evacuated to the fire station and officials are asking everyone to stay home. "We cannot overstate the importance of staying off the roads," Utica Police posted on Facebook.

Emergency services personnel have been busy with water rescues of motorists that have driven into flooded zones. "With the heavy rainfall and now high wind advisories, there is a strong likelihood of trees uprooting and/or downed power lines."

FLOODED/CLOSED ROADS

NY 291 both directions between Fox Road (Marcy) and NY 365 (Marcy)

River Street both directions between START ROUTE River Street; CR 32; NY 69; Village of Oriskany (Whitestown) and END ROUTE; CR 32; Chaminade Road; Ramps to NY 49 Eastbound and Westbound (Marcy) all lanes closed

NY 5S both directions between Broad Street (Utica) and Ramp to West Main Street; Acme Road (Frankfort) all lanes closed

Campion and Oxford Road both directions between Genesee Street (NY 921E) (New Hartford) and END ROUTE; NY 8 (New Hartford) all lanes closed

NY 5 both directions between Town of Westmoreland; Town of Kirkland (Westmoreland) and Town of Kirkland; Town of New Hartford (Kirkland) all lanes closed more specifically between Old Bristol Road and Kirkland Ave

NY 5A both directions between Ramp to NY 840; Judd Road (New Hartford) and Start NY 69 Overlap (New York Mills) all lanes closed

NY 28 both directions between Village of Middleville line (Fairfield) and Village of Poland line (Poland) all lanes closed

NY 46 both directions area of CR 76; Hillside Road (Western) all lanes closed more specifically Route 46 is closed between River Road and Mill Street in the Town of Westernville

NY 315 both directions at CR 9; Shanley Road (Marshall) all lanes closed

US 20 both directions between Town of Bridgewater; Town of Sangerfield Line (Sangerfield) and South Street; NY 8 Junction Bridgewater (Bridgewater) all lanes closed

NY 290 both directions between Clemons Road and NY 257; North Manlius Road (Manlius) all lanes closed

NY 80 both directions (Smyrna) between West Hill Rd. and Quaker Hill Rd in the town of Smyrna. No viable diversion available at this time

NY 51 both directions area of Seabury Rd (Burlington) all lanes blocked

NY 12 both directions at Hayward St. (Norwich) all lanes blocked

To see all flooded and closed roads, visit 511ny.org.

Several creeks and rivers are continuing to rise and the National Weather Service has several Flood Warnings for central New York.

Oneida Creek until tonight

Mohawk River at Delta Dam until Sunday morning

Mohawk River At Little Falls until Saturday morning

West Canada Creek At Hinckley until Sunday evening

A High Wind warning is also in effect until 6pm tonight with 30 to 40 mph wind and gusts up to 65 mph.