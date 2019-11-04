Some Roads Still Closed In CNY Due To 2019 Halloween Storm

Some areas of Central New York are still being impacted by the Halloween storm flooding.

Though many areas have seen flood waters receded, several roads are still closed due to last weeks extreme weather.

According to the NYSDOT, the following roadways are closed still to traffic.

Herkimer County

- NY 8 is closed in both directions 5 Acres Lane to Gray-Wilmurt Rd.(CR69), Ohio, Herkimer County due to flooding.

- Rte 8 in Herkimer County, temporary signals in some locations along Rt. 8.

- NY 28 is closed in both directions from Middleville to Poland, Middleville/Poland, Herkimer County due to flooding, causing a mud slide in roadway. DOT Residency Forces are working on cleanup.

Temporary traffic signal NY28 near RM 1254 Town/Village of Newport is in place as of 11/3/19.

- NY 171 closed in both directions from Route 5S to Gulf Rd, Frankfort/Ilion, Herkimer County due to flooding. Highway section loss adjacent to Moyer Creek. Temporary signals have been put in place.

Hamilton County

- NY 8 is closed in both directions at Oxbow Rd, Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County due to flooding. The shoulder is washed out; temporary signals are in place.

- NY 30 is closed in both directions from Northville to Wells, Wells, Hamilton County due to flooding, which has caused slope failure and exposed guiderail.

Residents who are dealing with flooding issues at their homes are encouraged to contact the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties at 315-735-8212 or Oneida County Public Works at 315-793-6213.

Use caution when driving on roads that still may have water on the sides and a flash flood watch is still in effect until 3:00 p.m. Monday.