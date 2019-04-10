Rough Day? Now You Can Throw Axes in Central New York to Vent

Sometimes you need to vent your frustrations in a constructive way. There's another option in Central New York: axe throwing.

Bad Axe Throwing is now open in Camillus, and customers can eat, drink, and throw axes. There's no age limit, so even kids can throw axes if their parents are there.

What could possibly go wrong?

Lest you think you can just walk in, grab and axe and throw - let us set your straight: you have to get some axe-throwing coaching before you can just chuck the 2 pound axe at a target 12 feet away.

The owner of the Bad Axe, Mario Zelaya - which has locations around the country - says that while they serve national and local craft brews, if an employee thinks a patron has had too much to drink, they won’t be permitted to throw axes., according to Syracuse.com .

It costs $23.96 per person. Bad Axe Throwing is open between 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, between noon and 11 p.m. on Saturday, and between noon and 9 p.m. on Sundays, and is located at 170 Township Blvd. in Camillus. Reach them at (888) 435-0001.

I don't know about you, but this seems like a great time! Who's going with me?

[ h/t Syracuse.com & Pete Maneen]