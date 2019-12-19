Savory Pot Roast Recipe

All week we're helping out with great ideas for your holiday spread. Check out this easy to make recipe for savory pot roast from Tops.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 1/2 to 4 pounds boneless beef bottom round or chuck pot roast

1 can (10 3/4 ounce) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 onion, julienne

1 1/4 cups water, divided

6 medium russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

6 carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Yellow squash cut into matchstick-thin strips

Cherry tomatoes for garnish

Directions:

In a 6-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat, in hot oil, cook roast until browned on all sides. Spoon off fat.

Stir in soup and 1 cup of water; reduce heat to low. Cover; cook 2 hours or until meat is just tender, turning occasionally.

Add potatoes and carrots. Cover; cook 40 minutes more or until roast and vegetables are tender.

Remove roast to cutting board and slice meat across the grain. Place sliced meat on a platter and arrange potatoes and carrots around the roast. Cover and keep warm while preparing the sauce.

Over medium heat, cook mushroom soup sauce until slightly thickened. In a cup, stir together cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup water until smooth. Gradually stir into mushroom sauce. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils and thickens, stirring constantly.

Top vegetables with parsley. Garnish with squash and tomatoes, if desired. Serve roast and vegetables with sauce.