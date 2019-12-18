What’s A Snow Squall Warning?

Do you know what a Snow Squall Warning is?

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton says a Snow Squall Warning is issued when radar has indicated heavy and blowing snow over 30 MPH making travel dangerous and life-threatening.

This is a new warning issued by NWS is a polygon warning, generally 30-60 minutes in duration, that is issued similar to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings and begins November 1st. Did you receive any of these today?

NWS says a snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways can lead to high-speed accidents with large pileups that result in injuries and fatalities. This new warning aims to bring better situational awareness to drivers and mitigate impacts related to these squalls.

During this type of weather event, you need to reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Quick changes in visibility and road conditions are expected so stay alert.