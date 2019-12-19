Go Fund Me Set Up for Remsen Boy Tragically Killed in House Fire

A community is mourning the tragic loss of a little boy and a Go Fund Me has been set up to cover his funeral expenses.

Amy Newman lost her only son, 9-year-old Everett is a house fire in Remsen. She's recovering in the burn unit from severe burns she received trying to save him.

"Amy has worked so hard as a single mom and to have this outcome is truly tragic," Sheila Beaulac wrote on the fundraising page.

The fire broke out at the home on Maple Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, December18th. Amy and her father, Louis tried to save Everette who was later found on the second floor.

A wood stove on the first floor is believed to be what started the blaze.