7 Reasons the Bills Will Go Absolutely Nowhere in the Playoffs

So... the Bills made the playoffs. Great.

Ten-win season? Sweet.

They won't go anywhere in the playoffs.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I know, I know. You're mad. How dare I say that? I'm just a hater, just like everyone else in national sports media that hates the Bills.

Before you sharpen your pitchforks and light the torches, here are our reasons for why the Bills will bounced early from the playoffs... which may or may not be true...